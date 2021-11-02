DFA downgrades Iraq’s Alert Level to 3 due to improving security situation

The Deparment of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday that it has lowered the Alert Level to Iraq from Alert Level 4 to 3.

The DFA said that this is due to the improving situation in the Middle Eastern country.

“Following this development and upon the recommendation of the DFA, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) Governing Board has issued Governing Board Resolution (GBR) No. 9 series of 2021, exempting returning OFWs to Iraq from the deployment ban, subject to specific conditions listed in the said resolution,” the DFA said in a statement.

The DFA reminds Filipinos in Iraq to exercise caution, to restrict movements only to those which are necessary, and to keep their communication lines open.

The DFA says that only returning Filipinos will be allowed to go to Iraq and not newly hired workers. (TDT)