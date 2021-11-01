Latest NewsTFT News

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoveries

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Monday 78 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 739,983.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with the death toll remained unchanged at 2,136.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 110 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 734,242.

Meanwhile, a total of 272,261 additional COVID-19 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Domestic travelers can avail free PCR test at PH Children’s Medical Center

8 hours ago

Private hospitals group says PhilHealth owes PHP20 billion

8 hours ago

DFA: No Filipino hurt in Tokyo’s ‘Joker’ train attack 

8 hours ago

Two-time Pulitzer finalist Pinoy photojournalist dies at 62

9 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button