UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoveries

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Monday 78 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 739,983.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with the death toll remained unchanged at 2,136.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 110 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 734,242.

Meanwhile, a total of 272,261 additional COVID-19 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours.