Private hospitals group says PhilHealth owes PHP20 billion

The Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines lamented that the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) owes them around PHP20 billion as of August 2021.

“Actually noon pang August no…they owe us more or less around P20 billion and this is all over the country,” PHAPi President Dr. Jose De Grano said in an interview on CNN Philippines.

“And continuous naman ang paggamit kahit na let’s say that they are saying that they paid already PHP10 billion, nasaan na ang mga payments na ito?” he added.

The group said that some hospitals have yet to receive the payment from PhilHealth.

Some hospitals, he said, were forced to downsize due to the delay in Philhealth payment.

“Ang ginagawa na lang po ng mga different hospitals ay nag da-downsize sila, nagkakaroon sila ng reduction of working hours ng ating mga empleyado just so maituloy lang po namin ang takbo ng mga operations,” he said.