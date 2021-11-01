KNOW THE LAW: Employees entitled to 150% of basic wages for working during holiday

Q: I have spent over five hours of my holiday on the insistence of my boss that the work was important. Can bosses in UAE force their subordinates to work during holidays and day offs? Can I claim any sort of compensation for this?

Reply from lawyer Imran Khan

Under normal circumstances, you can’t be forced to work on a holiday. If it was absolutely unavoidable, you can demand compensation or overtime for your work.

Under the UAE labour law Article 81 wherever it is necessary to employ a worker on duty during public holidays or off days the person shall be granted substitute leave plus 50 percent of his wage.

In case the employee is not granted substitute leave, his employer shall pay him 150 per cent of his basic wages.