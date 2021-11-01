Latest News

Fireworks display in UAE attempts to clinch two Guinness World Records

A fireworks display set on New Year’s Eve in Ras Al Khaimah will attempt to scoop two Guinness World Records.

The Organizing Committee for the Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve celebration is planning yet another record-breaking pyrotechnic fireworks performance. 

It will feature pyrodrones, lights, colours and shapes to welcome 2022.

The 12-minute spectacle will cover a 4.7km stretch along the waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra village. 

Organizers reiterated their focus on taking all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the public through coordination with the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Management and the Ministry of Health & Prevention.

 

