Domestic travelers can avail free PCR test at PH Children’s Medical Center

Domestic travelers may now avail free of free reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests at the Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC) starting November 1, the Department of Tourism (DOT) announced Monday.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the move seeks to encourage more tourists to travel by providing them a full subsidy on RT-PCR testing.

The free tests, however, are only currently available at PCMC.

“This program helps ensure the safety of tourists, tourism workers, and local stakeholders in various destinations,” Puyat said in a statement.

The swab tests will be subsidized by the DOT and the Tourism Promotions Board (TBP), with 350 applicants to be granted the free RT-PCR test per day.

Those who wish to avail of the free swab tests shall submit the required documentation such as their DOT-accredited hotel and return ticket on the TPB website.

“Right now kasi, we’re tying up with Philippine Children’s Medical Center pero naghahanap kami ng iba’t ibang government hospital. ‘Yun din ang gagawin namin, babayaran na namin lahat para zero na. Menos gastos sa nagta-travel,” Puyat said over Teleradyo.