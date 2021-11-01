DFA: No Filipino hurt in Tokyo’s ‘Joker’ train attack 

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said that no Filipino was hurt in the recent train attack in Tokyo, Japan last Sunday night.

The October 31 train attack by a man wearing a Joker costume reportedly hurt 17 individuals on board.

The attack took place at around 20:00 local time (11:00 GMT) near Kokuryo station.

“Sa kabutihang palad, wala namang Pilipino na napaulat na na-injured,” Philippine Deputy Chief of Mission to Japan Robespierre Bolivar said in an interview on GMA News.

“The suspect is now under police custody,” he added.

The DFA official said that there are around 400,000 Filipinos in the Tokyo Metropolitan area.

In another portion of the interview, Bolivar said that there are no Filipinos currently infected with COVID-19.