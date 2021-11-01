Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah among world’s best cities for expats—HSBC Explorer report

Better healthcare and educational facilities have turned UAE cities of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah best cities in the world.

The annual HSBC Expat Explorer report, a global survey that covers more than 20,000 people who live and work outside their home countries, has noted that the UAE rose 10 ranks to stand 4th as the best global destination for living and working.

On the occasion of the World Cities Day on October 31, it has also come to fore that the capital, Abu Dhabi, for the fifth year maintained the lead of the world’s safest cities ahead of 431 cities in the world, according to the specialized American website Numbeo.

Also, a study by the “Deep Knowledge Analytics” during the first quarter of this year ranked the city of Abu Dhabi at the best level in responding to the COVID-19 epidemic and the safest from the threat of the pandemic.

It cited preventive and precautionary measures taken by the Emirate at the health, economic and social levels.