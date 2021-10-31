Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Valenzuela bettor wins Php 6M lotto jackpot

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

(PNA) – A bettor from Valenzuela City bagged the more than PHP5.9-million jackpot prize of the 6/42 Lotto draw on Saturday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced Sunday.

The bettor guessed the winning combination 26-05-42-32-15-19 and will take home PHPP5,940,000.

It marked the fourth time this month that a lone bettor became an instant millionaire.

RELATED STORY: Batangas bettor wins Php84-million jackpot at Super Lotto 6/49

A Leyte bettor similarly bagged PHP5.94 million in Thursday’s 6/42; one from Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo pocketed PHP35 million from the Mega Lotto 6/45 on Wednesday; and the 6/42 draw on Oct. 23 also turned a Parañaque City bettor into a millionaire with PHP32.9 million.

To claim the check, the bettor must go to the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City and present the winning ticket and two identification cards.

Twenty-five other bettors guessed five numbers and won PHP24,000 each while 1,348 bettors got PHP800 each for getting four numbers.

READ ON: Lone bettor from Davao City bags Php181 million 6/45 Megalotto jackpot

A total of 19,540 bettors won PHP20 each for guessing three right digits.

The 6/42 Lotto draw is held every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PH to begin COVID-19 clinical trial of drug used to treat head lice

1 hour ago

Six jailed in Dubai for assaulting man, taking his nude pictures

1 hour ago
Dubai Airport COVID-19 Photo from Federal Customs Authority (FCA)

Expo 2020 makes Dubai International world’s busiest airport

1 hour ago

PH gov’t hopes to vaccinate 50 percent population by year-end

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button