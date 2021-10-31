Man kills wife in front of seven children in Jordan

In an incident that has shocked the people of Jordan, a man strangled his wife to death in front of his seven children.

The country’s public prosecutor has arrested the accused on charges of murdering his wife by strangling and the culprit will remain in custody until investigation on the charge of premeditated murder.

RELATED STORY: Man charged with murder after acid attack on ex-wife

The Zarqa juvenile judge ordered the protection and care for a year of his six children in state protection and care homes.

Investigations found that the accused spent some time in a rehabilitation center after being convicted of drug abuse charges. Following his release, a family dispute broke out with his wife and killed her.

READ ON: Husband arrested for strangling, burying Filipina wife in US

He left her inside his house and fled with his seven children including the juvenile who is under investigation on suspicion of helping his father in the crime.

The accused did not report the crime and the corpse lied in the house for two days until the neighbors smelled an unpleasant odor and later informed the police. (AW)