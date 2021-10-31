Comelec not keen on mandatory drug tests ahead of May 2022 polls

The Philippine Commission on Elections (Comelec) is not keen on making it mandatory for the candidates to undergo drug tests ahead of the May 2022 polls.

According to Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez, the poll body was stopped by the Supreme Court (SC) in implementing a similar policy.

Earlier the SC said that it has no power to impose qualifications on candidates in addition to what is in the Constitution.

Jimenez’s statement comes as senatorial aspirant Raffy Tulfo called for making drug testing a requirement for all candidates.

Many presidential aspirants have extended their support to the proposal of Tulfo. (AW)