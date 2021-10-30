Senator Bato offers PDP standard bearer slot to Sara Duterte

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa has offered the slot of PDP-Laban standard bearer to Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

In a Viber message, Dela Rosa said, “(She had) no definite answer (to my offer), but I saw hope in her eyes,”

When asked whether Sara was open to taking his offer, Dela Rosa said “yes.”

Earlier PDP-Laban president and Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said that Dela Rosa had offered his slot under PDP-Laban’s banner to Sara, who was a “front runner” in the surveys for the 2022 national and local elections.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Sara Duterte meets with Bato Dela Rosa

He also said that Dela Rosa will not run against Sara in the upcoming polls.

“The good senator even offered na (that he is) available siyang i-substitute ni (to be substituted by) Mayor Sara in case she will run,” Cusi said.

Dela Rosa visited Sara’s office in Davao City last Monday and “reminded” her of the November 15 deadline for candidate substitution.

As per the Commission on Elections’ calendar for 2022 polls, substitution for a candidate in a national or local post can be filed from the end of the COC filing period until November 15, 2021.

READ ON: Senator Bato runs for president, says it would be ‘better’ if Sara Duterte replaces him

Dela Rosa said earlier that he was ready to make way for Mayor Sara if the latter decided to run for president in the coming elections.

Sara has however insisted that she wanted to finish her third and last term as Davao City mayor and filed her certificate of candidacy for reelection on October 2.

Cusi said Dela Rosa’s offer is not a party position and is a “personal offer” to Sara. (AW)