Robredo volunteers to undergo drug test ahead of 2022 polls

Presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo has volunteered to undergo the drug tests ahead of the 2022 polls amid calls for candidates to go for the tests.

Robredo said that she was volunteering for the tests after calls by her fellow presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno as well as senatorial aspirant and broadcaster Raffy Tulfo that those seeking elective posts in 2022 should undergo drug tests to set a good example.

“Ako okay lang, ready ako anytime,” Robredo said.

RELATED STORY: Robredo clarifies stand on vote-buying

Robredo said that such a move will dispel rumors.

“Hindi sa akin problema ‘yun sa akin. Kung ire-require, okay. Kasi maraming kuwento, so mas mabuti na clean slate kami (It is not a problem for me. There are a lot of tales at this time, so it is better to have a clean slate),” Robredo added.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III, a vice presidential aspirant, and presidential aspirant and Senator Manny Pacquiao earlier favored drug tests for the candidates of 2022 polls.

READ ON: Robredo backs face-to-face presidential debate

Malacañang however said the drug tests for candidates for the 2022 elections cannot be made mandatory since it is not provided for in the Constitution.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said, “If I am the candidate, I will voluntarily do it for the voters to have another reason to vote for me,”

“But I am not aware of any law that requires it. It cannot be prescribed because it is not in the list of qualifications provided by the Constitution,” Roque added. (AW)

