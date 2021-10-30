Philippines seventh deadliest country for journalists: CPJ

Unsolved murders of journalists led the Philippines to remain the seventh deadliest country in the world for the media personnel.

These observations have come in the report of the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). The CPJ in its 2021 Global Impunity Index report said that the country retained its spot from last year with 13 unsolved murders from September 1, 2011, to August 31, 2021.

The unresolved murders recorded by the CPJ include those of broadcasters Virgilio Maganes and Jobert Bercasio who were killed on September 14, 2020 and November 10, 2020 respectively.

The duo were shot multiple times with their attackers immediately leaving the scene.

The CPJ report comes weeks after Rappler chief executive officer Maria A. Ressa won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize along with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov. They won the prizes for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition of democracy and lasting peace.

As per the report, Somalia remained the world’s worst country when it comes to unresolved killings of journalists, followed by Syria, Iraq, South Sudan, and Afghanistan in this year’s index. (AW)