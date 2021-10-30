Manny Pacquiao says martial law atrocities must be remembered

Presidential aspirant and senator Manny Pacquiao believes that the horrors of martial law years must never be forgotten.

Pacquaio said that after visiting the marker of Martial Law human rights victim Fr. Rudy Roma in Cebu.

Pacquiao said that martial law victims must be given the justice that they deserve.

RELATED STORY: Pacquiao says Marcos family should apologize, return ‘ill-gotten’ wealth

“Ayokong magbanggit ng pangalan, pero itong pagpunta ko rito ay pagbibigay respeto at simbolo ng Kalayaan ng bawat isa. Ito ay nagsisimboilo ng karapatan ng bawat isa, karapatan ng malayang pagpapahayag ng saloobin. Mensahe natin irespeto ang karapatan ng bawat isa, Lahat may karapatan na mabuhay ng walang takot,” he said.

Pacquiao is running against former senator Bongbong Marcos, the son of the late dictator.

“Freedom of speech ay dapat protektado. Puwede tayong maglabas ng opinyon sa publiko na hindi tayo natatakot na maipakulong,” Pacquiao said.

READ ON: Atienza tells Bongbong: “You are no longer a millennial”

He is also supportive of calls to investigate the cases of missing people during the martial law era

“Sundin natin ang batas, Magimbestiga tayo para malaman kung sino ang mga dapat na parusahan,” he added. (TDT)