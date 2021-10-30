Manila Mayor vows to improve services for OFWs

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso has slammed the officials of the Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLO) for ignoring their duties and vowed to improve the city’s services for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

Speaking at an online forum of the Filipino-American community, Domagoso said, “ One of the common denominators, not only in America but (other) OFWs’ problem, is the embassy, the Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLO).”

RELATED STORY: Isko Moreno sees no problem in Duterte running for senate

“Naging turista yung POLO officer natin, na yung mga na-appoint hindi na yung mga career officer, parang yung walang ka-ide-idea,” he added.

Domagoso said the POLO officials are more interested in the benefits of the job instead of performing their duty. He added that only officials who “really address the real situation and give attention, yung nakakausap ng mga OFW” should be appointed.

READ ON: Isko Moreno to appoint Willie Ong as DOH secretary

He said that his administration will also work on improving OFW awareness of the Overseas Filipino Bank (OFBank) to assist them in investing and financing.

The presidential aspirant also accused local agencies of not being able to do their jobs properly.

“May problema ka sa isang ahensya, ituturo ka sa ibang ahensya and so on and so on,” said Domagoso. (AW)