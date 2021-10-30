Action-packed Pinoy game set for public launch

An action-packed Pinoy game is set for public launch soon. Servers for ‘Project Xandata’ is set to be launched from November 12 to 28.

With the launch, the Filipino and global gamers can look forward to one of the most exciting arrivals.

The game developed by an award-winning Filipino is a first-person shooter game and “mixes our culture with the world of science fiction.”

Before turning into the 3v3 competitive shooter that it is now, Project Xandata started off as experiments in Unreal Engine 4. Secret 6’s own Gene Gacho, who was brought up on classic first-person shooters such as Doom, Quake, and Halo, wanted to explore multiplayer first-person shooter concepts. These concepts led to the prototypes that PXD was eventually built upon.

Destiny (2014), Halo, and Quake are among Project Xandata’s heaviest influences. It’s a combination of solid gun mechanics, a wide variety of elemental abilities to choose from, and high-octane gameplay. Capcom’s Mega Man series influenced a lot of the character designs and helped set it apart from other games with its art direction. (AW)