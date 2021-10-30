53% Filipinos exercise only 10-20 minutes a week

About 53 percent of Filipinos feel lucky finding time to undertake 10 to 20-minute workout in a week against the WHO recommended schedule of 150 minutes of moderate physical activity in a week, a study has highlighted.

The study carried out by Movement Today was done on respondents aged 20 to 50 years and out of the 293 total respondents, 67 percent have said they felt less active since COVID-19 started.

RELATED STORY: Women more prone to mental health disorders due to poor diet, less exercise

Another 53 percent said they were lucky enough if they could find 10 to 20-minute workout time in a week. This is far less than the WHO recommended minimum of 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week.

The study has shown that physical activity has decreased during the pandemic and a large number of respondents have experienced back pains, muscle and joint pain and are feeling more tired and lethargic.

READ ON: Exercise, proper nutrition still the best ways to fight COVID-19 – doctors

The Movement Today study has further shown Filipinos have been moving less since the start of the pandemic.

A sedentary lifestyle is known to pose a great risk to people’s musculoskeletal health and can have a significant impact on people’s ability to move. (AW)