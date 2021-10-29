Facebook changes parent company name to ‘Meta’

Facebook has changed its parent company name to Meta as it tries to survive the controversies hounding the social media giant.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp will retain their names with billions of users worldwide.

“We’ve learned a lot from struggling with social issues and living under closed platforms, and now it is time to take everything that we’ve learned and help build the next chapter,” Zuckerberg said.

“I am proud to announce that starting today, our company is now Meta. Our mission remains the same, still about bringing people together, our apps and their brands, they’re not changing,” he added.

Critics say that the name change is a form of distraction amid all the controversies hounding the company.

“Their meaningless name change should not distract from the investigation, regulation and real, independent oversight needed to hold Facebook accountable,” The Real Facebook Oversight Board said in a statement.

