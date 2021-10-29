Latest News

Facebook changes parent company name to ‘Meta’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Facebook has changed its parent company name to Meta as it tries to survive the controversies hounding the social media giant.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp will retain their names with billions of users worldwide.

“We’ve learned a lot from struggling with social issues and living under closed platforms, and now it is time to take everything that we’ve learned and help build the next chapter,” Zuckerberg said.

“I am proud to announce that starting today, our company is now Meta. Our mission remains the same, still about bringing people together, our apps and their brands, they’re not changing,” he added.

Critics say that the name change is a form of distraction amid all the controversies hounding the company.

“Their meaningless name change should not distract from the investigation, regulation and real, independent oversight needed to hold Facebook accountable,” The Real Facebook Oversight Board said in a statement.

Tags
Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Manila

Alert Level 3 extended in Metro Manila, 10 other areas until Nov. 14

21 mins ago

BREAKING: UAE still not included in PH’s ‘green list’ for November 1-15

1 hour ago

Galvez calls PH lowest ranking in Bloomberg COVID-19 resiliency report ‘biased’

1 hour ago

Robredo to tackle illegal drugs problem in intensified yet different approach

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button