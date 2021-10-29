Latest News

Alert Level 3 extended in Metro Manila, 10 other areas until Nov. 14

The National Capital Region (NCR) will remain under Alert Level 3 classification until November 14, Malacañang announced on Friday.

Starting November 1, Metro Manila and 10 other areas will be under Alert Level 3:

  • Baguio City (included as an area for special monitoring)
  • Bataan
  • Cavite
  • Laguna
  • Metro Manila
  • Rizal
  • Iloilo City
  • Siquijor
  • Lanao del Norte
  • Davao City
  • Davao del Norte

The announcement came amid talks that alert level classification in Metro Manila could be downgraded as COVID-19 cases decline. 

Asked to explain why Metro Manila was not downgraded to Alert Level 2, Roque said: “Inuunti-unti natin ang pagbaba ng alert system para hindi sumipa ang COVID-19 cases.”

Meanwhile, the following areas were also placed under Alert Level 4 and Alert Level 2. 

Alert Level 4

  • Aurora
  • Bacolod City
  • Negros Oriental
  • Davao Occidental

Alert Level 2

  • Angeles City
  • Bulacan
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Olongapo City
  • Pampanga
  • Tarlac
  • Batangas
  • Quezon
  • Lucena City
  • Aklan
  • Antique
  • Capiz
  • Guimaras
  • Iloilo
  • Negros Occidental
  • Bohol
  • Cebu City
  • Lapu-Lapu City
  • Mandaue City
  • Cebu
  • Bukidnon
  • Cagayan de Oro City
  • Camiguin
  • Iligan City
  • Misamis Occidental
  • Misamis Oriental
  • Davao de Oro
  • Davao del Sur
  • Davao Oriental
