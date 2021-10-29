Alert Level 3 extended in Metro Manila, 10 other areas until Nov. 14

The National Capital Region (NCR) will remain under Alert Level 3 classification until November 14, Malacañang announced on Friday.
Starting November 1, Metro Manila and 10 other areas will be under Alert Level 3:
- Baguio City (included as an area for special monitoring)
- Bataan
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Metro Manila
- Rizal
- Iloilo City
- Siquijor
- Lanao del Norte
- Davao City
- Davao del Norte
The announcement came amid talks that alert level classification in Metro Manila could be downgraded as COVID-19 cases decline.
Asked to explain why Metro Manila was not downgraded to Alert Level 2, Roque said: “Inuunti-unti natin ang pagbaba ng alert system para hindi sumipa ang COVID-19 cases.”
Meanwhile, the following areas were also placed under Alert Level 4 and Alert Level 2.
Alert Level 4
- Aurora
- Bacolod City
- Negros Oriental
- Davao Occidental
Alert Level 2
- Angeles City
- Bulacan
- Nueva Ecija
- Olongapo City
- Pampanga
- Tarlac
- Batangas
- Quezon
- Lucena City
- Aklan
- Antique
- Capiz
- Guimaras
- Iloilo
- Negros Occidental
- Bohol
- Cebu City
- Lapu-Lapu City
- Mandaue City
- Cebu
- Bukidnon
- Cagayan de Oro City
- Camiguin
- Iligan City
- Misamis Occidental
- Misamis Oriental
- Davao de Oro
- Davao del Sur
- Davao Oriental