Alert Level 3 extended in Metro Manila, 10 other areas until Nov. 14

The National Capital Region (NCR) will remain under Alert Level 3 classification until November 14, Malacañang announced on Friday.

Starting November 1, Metro Manila and 10 other areas will be under Alert Level 3:

Baguio City (included as an area for special monitoring)

Bataan

Cavite

Laguna

Metro Manila

Rizal

Iloilo City

Siquijor

Lanao del Norte

Davao City

Davao del Norte

The announcement came amid talks that alert level classification in Metro Manila could be downgraded as COVID-19 cases decline.

Asked to explain why Metro Manila was not downgraded to Alert Level 2, Roque said: “Inuunti-unti natin ang pagbaba ng alert system para hindi sumipa ang COVID-19 cases.”

Meanwhile, the following areas were also placed under Alert Level 4 and Alert Level 2.

Alert Level 4

Aurora

Bacolod City

Negros Oriental

Davao Occidental

Alert Level 2