AED77-M raffle grand prize in UAE up for grabs on Saturday

A draw that will enable people to win AED 77 million grand prize will open in UAE on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.

Mohammad Alawadhi, Managing Partner of Emirates Draw, said: “As we have seen from draws taking place from around the world, grand prizes do happen. In our inaugural week, we saw a participant match six out of seven numbers and take home Dh777,777.”

“With each game, someone is getting closer to winning the largest grand prize in the history of the UAE of Dh77,777,777 and changing their life forever. We urge participants to book their favourite seven-digit number early to avoid disappointment.”

The company earlier announced seven guaranteed winners during its fifth weekly raffle draw; each of them took home AED 77,777.

In last week’s main draw, there were more than 500 winners, who shared over AED625,000 in prize money.

Three participants matched four out of seven digits winning AED 7,777, while 34 participants matched three out of seven digits and took home AED 777.