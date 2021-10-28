UAE Federal Public Prosecution orders detention of media professional for inciting hate speech

The Public Federal Prosecution for Cybersecurity Crimes ordered the detention of a media personality and the release of others on bail after investigations, reported WAM.

While covering the match between the UAE and Iraq national teams on the Abu Dhabi Sports Channel, the persons involved allegedly committed an act that violates public morals, harms the public interest, and incites hate speech.

The act was supposedly committed before the broadcast went live. However, an audio and video clip that circulated online showed the accused exchanging conversations while technical devices were being tested.

The Abu Dhabi Media terminated the services of the three media professionals as a disciplinary measure for violating the Media Code of Honour, the ethics of the profession and their jobs.

The Public Prosecutor is following up on the investigations.

If proven guilty, the accused may face a jail term of no less than five years, and a fine of no less than AED500,000.