Latest News

PH still ‘worst place to be’ during COVID-19 pandemic, Bloomberg survey says

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

PNA PHOTO/ AVITO C. DALAN

The Philippines remains the “worst place to be” during the global health crisis after it ranked last among 53 nations, according to Bloomberg. 

For the second time, the country was called “worst on vaccine coverage” with only 26% of its population fully inoculated against COVID-19. 

The restrictions on children in malls and other public spaces, international travel, as well as the “conservative approach” in reopening the economy also lead to the country’s lowest score in the survey.

Bloomberg’s COVID Resilience Ranking indicated that the country gained the lowest overall resilience score of 40.5. 

Earlier in June, the country was placed 52nd and dropped to 53rd in September, with a resilience score of 40.2. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE among ‘best countries to be in’ during COVID-19 pandemic

52 mins ago

Abu Dhabi court jails eight people for money laundering

1 hour ago

UAE Federal Public Prosecution orders detention of media professional for inciting hate speech

1 hour ago

Most presidential aspirants favor face-to-face debates 

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button