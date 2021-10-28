PH still ‘worst place to be’ during COVID-19 pandemic, Bloomberg survey says

The Philippines remains the “worst place to be” during the global health crisis after it ranked last among 53 nations, according to Bloomberg.

For the second time, the country was called “worst on vaccine coverage” with only 26% of its population fully inoculated against COVID-19.

The restrictions on children in malls and other public spaces, international travel, as well as the “conservative approach” in reopening the economy also lead to the country’s lowest score in the survey.

Bloomberg’s COVID Resilience Ranking indicated that the country gained the lowest overall resilience score of 40.5.

Earlier in June, the country was placed 52nd and dropped to 53rd in September, with a resilience score of 40.2.