Olympic silver medalist Nesthy Petecio receives promised PHP2.5M house and lot

Real estate developer Ovialand has handed over the house and lot promised to 2020 Tokyo Olympics medalist Nesthy Petecio.

The real estate developer turned over to Petecio the property in Candelaria, Quezon.

Ovialand president Pammy Olivares-Vital said their gift to Nesthy is to appreciate her for the pride she brought home.

“Hard work and love for family are the two values that Ovialand shares with Nesthy. Without any hesitation, Nesthy has so generously shared the fruits of her victory with her family. And for me, that makes her a true champion,” Livares-Vital said.

The duplex home is fully furnished.

The Pinay boxer made her way to the featherweight finals in Tokyo, but she fell to Sena Irie of Japan for the gold medal award.

