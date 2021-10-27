12-year-old Filipino student develops website on latest trends for election polls

A 12-year old Filipino student has developed a website which is using blockchain technology to enable people to take part in the polling on the latest trends.

An eighth-grader, Rien Lewis Pecson (12 years old) and Neil Fernandez, Jr. have joined hands to make non-fungible token (NFT) blockchain voting a reality in the Philippines.

Pecson works in software development while Fernandez is a Filipino artist and graphics designer.

The duo have developed iVote.ph, the world’s first blockchain-based NFT voting platform.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Filipino students create innovative gloves that ‘speak’ Filipino sign language

The website has been launched ahead of the Presidential Election in 2022 and could help assess the views of Filipinos on political trends.

iVote.ph allows citizens to cast their votes with their digital identity secured and verified by non-fungible tokens or NFT. A non-fungible token is a unique and non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a digital ledger. NFTs are hard to replace or replicate, thereby creating validity and value due to their scarcity.

The website is designed to be a voting platform of sorts in sports, entertainment, art, and other areas or industries and allows people to vote directly on trending current events and world issues.

Pecson said that as the people sign up on iVote.ph with their mobile number the voters will be credited with minted voting tokens for free to cast votes on an NFT art or asset.

After a voter submits their selections, the blockchain nodes verify the validity of each vote and add it to the growing blockchain to make the poll results to be a real-time exercise as well as a transparent one. (AW)