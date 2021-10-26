RAK implements truck ban with specific morning, evening hours

The Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Police’s General Directorate of Central Operations has announced a ban on the movement of trucks on the Emirate’s internal roads and highways in the morning and evening.

Trucks that do not abide by the ban would be fined, according to the Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, Brigadier Ahmed Al Sam Al Naqbi.

The ban will be in place for a total of four hours per day: 6:30 am till 8:30 am and from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm.

However, some vehicles of service establishments will be excluded from the ban.

The trucks with valid permits would however be allowed to use internal roads to ensure smooth traffic movement.