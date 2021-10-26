Latest NewsNewsTFT News

RAK implements truck ban with specific morning, evening hours

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 min ago

The Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Police’s General Directorate of Central Operations has announced a ban on the movement of trucks on the Emirate’s internal roads and highways in the morning and evening.

Trucks that do not abide by the ban would be fined, according to the Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, Brigadier Ahmed Al Sam Al Naqbi.

The ban will be in place for a total of four hours per day: 6:30 am till 8:30 am and from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm.

However, some vehicles of service establishments will be excluded from the ban.

The trucks with valid permits would however be allowed to use internal roads to ensure smooth traffic movement.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 min ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Emirates Airline to hire 6,000 additional staff

6 mins ago
Secretary Silvestre Bello III Presidential Communications

Up to medical experts to decide on OFWs’ request to place UAE in PH green list – Bello

12 mins ago

Minors 12 years old and below now banned in Manila Dolomite Beach

18 mins ago

Sharjah Police warns public of new modus of selling vehicles at lower prices to steal money

15 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button