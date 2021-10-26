Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Gatchalian files bill banning candidate substitution

Senator Win Gatchalian files a bill seeking to amend the provision of the Omnibus Election Code banning substitution in elections.

Under Senate Bill (SB) 2439 Gatchalain proposes that a replacement of a candidate may only be allowed if the original aspirant dies or has been disqualified.

“Sagrado ang balota, Kaya dapat lamang na pahalagahan natin ang paghahain ng kandidatura tuwing eleksyon,” Gatchalian said in a statement.

RELATED STORY: ‘Libangan lang’: NBI arrests Win Gatchalian’s credit card hacker

“The intention of the law is clear. That is to make the elections efficient and transparent. It’s just that some abused it,” he added.

“Kapag nag-file ka, ‘yun na, hindi na dapat palitan “Papalitan ka lang kung ikaw ay namatay o kung ikaw ay na-disqualify,” the senator continued

Senators Migz Zubiri, Nancy Binay, Grace Poe and Joel Villanueva also supported the bill.

READ ON: Senate candidates under Lacson-Sotto tandem announced

Under current laws, the COMELEC allows substitution if an official candidate of a registered or accredited political party dies or is disqualified for any cause or withdraws from the electoral race.

But Gatchalian laments that some are abusing the provision and making a mockery of the election process. (TDT)

