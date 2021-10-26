Duterte asks local leaders to identify unvaccinated residents

President Rodrigo Duterte urged mayors and barangay representatives to identify those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, as part of the government’s efforts to speed up its ongoing vaccination drive.

Duterte also asked the local government units (LGUs) to come up with a “more systematic and efficient way of finding out who among your constituents have not yet been vaccinated.”

To date, the rate of COVID-19 positive cases in the Philippines has declined from 10.3% on October 23 to 9%.

President asked local officials to “do everything” and “impose their authority” in administering the jabs to un-vaccinated residents.

Around 25 million Filipinos have received a second dose of COVID-19 vaccines while 30 million got their first dose. The authorities are also eyeing to inoculate 50 million people by the end of this year. (AW)