Baguio city starts allowing vaccinated travelers

The authorities in Baguio City have begun to allow fully vaccinated individuals after deciding to reopen the tourism industry.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong said the fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed entry to spur economic activity affected in the past two months because of the restrictions that we imposed to manage the COVID-19 cases.

However, the visitors will first have get approved their registration on visita.baguio.gov.ph.

RELATED STORY: Bohol, Boracay islands to allow fully vaccinated tourists

Magalong said that minors aged between 12 to 17 accompanied by their elders will be required to undergo negative antigen or RT-PCR test results. Also, those aged 11 years old and below will be required to have negative test results.

Some minimum public health standards like wearing a face mask and face shield, social distancing, and frequent hand washing will continue to be observed.

The city’s COVID-19 cases have decreased allowing Baguio to relax restrictions.

READ ON: PH named top beach, diving destination in Asia

A downtrend in deaths and the number of moderate and severe cases of COVID-19 is also expected within the week.

The hospital care, isolation facility, and oxygen utilization have also gone down and the situation is expected to stabilize in the coming months.

On Monday, 71 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Baguio City increasing the total tally of coronavirus infections to 28,930. From these numbers, 810 are active cases, 27,492 recovered, and 628 died. (AW)