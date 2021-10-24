PH records gradual decline in daily COVID-19 cases – OCTA

The average daily COVID-19 cases in the Philippines have declined by nearly 35 percent last week to 4,500 from 8,400 the previous week according to OCTA research.

OCTA Research said that the nation’s reproduction number, or the number of people infected by a virus patient, was 0.52 and highlighted that the virus’ reproduction rate of less than 1 is ideal.

It added that the cases have come down due to the government’s aggressive vaccination program.

Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr has said 81 percent of Metro Manila’s population have been fully vaccinated. The authorities are targeting to inoculate at least 77 million people all over the country to achieve “herd immunity” as more transmissible COVID-19 variants emerge.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 25.1 million people while 29.3 million have received their first dose.

The country’s daily virus cases are expected to drop to 3,000 next month, and 2,000 to 1,000 by December.

Lawmakers earlier criticized OCTA Research for its data on the COVID-19 projections.

The downward trend of the country’s virus cases began when Metro Manila was placed under modified enhanced community quarantine. (AW)