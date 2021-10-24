Driver registers AED1.9M luxury cars in employer’s name in Abu Dhabi

A driver has cheated his employer in Abu Dhabi by registering two luxurious cars worth AED 1.9 million in his name.

He committed the fraud as he was entrusted with registering the cars at the traffic and licensing department.

The businessman had filed a lawsuit before the Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance for fraudulent registration of two cars, McLaren and a Range Rover, in his driver’s name.

The McLaren car model 2018 was priced at AED 1.4 million, and a Range Rover’s purchase price is AED 568,000.

He asked the court to cancel the registration submitting that he bought two cars when he was about to travel outside the UAE and as he returned back he came across the fraud.

The driver had submitted a memorandum claiming that he owns the cars. However, the Court rejected the claims for lack of evidence to prove his ownership.

A report by a car engineering expert found that the two vehicles had been purchased by the complainant who had fully paid for them.

The Court ordered that the ownership and registration of the two vehicles be canceled and asked the driver to pay for the complaint’s legal expenses.

The Court observed that the vehicle registration and licensing system at the relevant traffic department doesn’t necessarily prove ownership. (AW)