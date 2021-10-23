WATCH: Motorists following traffic rules get Expo passport, other rewards in Abu Dhabi

Motorists adhering to the traffic rules have received Expo passports and other rewards from the Abu Dhabi police.

An initiative to distribute Expo passports and gifts to motorists has been launched by Abu Dhabi Police Happiness Patrol.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi Police provides mini-umbrellas to workers to avoid heat

Authorities reach out to motorists who are committed to adhering to traffic rules and regulations during the Expo 2020 Dubai activities.

The initiative is aimed to encourage people to abide by traffic rules and focus on rewards instead of penalties. (AW)