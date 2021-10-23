Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Motorists following traffic rules get Expo passport, other rewards in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Motorists adhering to the traffic rules have received Expo passports and other rewards from the Abu Dhabi police.

An initiative to distribute Expo passports and gifts to motorists has been launched by Abu Dhabi Police Happiness Patrol.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi Police provides mini-umbrellas to workers to avoid heat

Authorities reach out to motorists who are committed to adhering to traffic rules and regulations during the Expo 2020 Dubai activities.

The initiative is aimed to encourage people to abide by traffic rules and focus on rewards instead of penalties. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

LOOK: Sara Duterte meets presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos

2 hours ago

Marcos camp rebuffs those questioning Oxford degree

2 hours ago

COVID-19 booster shots reduce deaths due to lower viral loads – report

2 hours ago

Dubai Police rated ‘happiest’ workplace in public sector

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button