KNOW THE LAW: AED 51,000 fine for breaking red signal in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Police has warned motorists that they would face a fine of AED 51,000 and 12 traffic points for breaking the red signal.

The police said that as per Law No. 5 for 2020 on Impoundment of Vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the motorists who jump red lights and have their cars impounded for 30 days will need to pay a fee of AED 50,000 to secure their vehicle’s release.

The license of an offender will be suspended for six months and the fine must be paid in full within three months.

If the owner fails to pay the full amount of the fine within the prescribed period, the vehicle will be auctioned. (AW)

