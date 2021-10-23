Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipina jailed for using forged documents for US visa

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

A 22-year-old woman from the Philippines has been imprisoned for using forging documents for getting a US visa.

Raven Gay Sinandote Dablo, from Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City, southern Cebu, landed in jail for using fake documents. The agents of the National Bureau of Investigation-Central Visayas (NBI 7) arrested Dablo as she was caught using fake documents to apply for a work visa in the US Embassy in Manila.

RELATED STORY: BI intercepts 4 UAE-bound OFWs using fake documents, tourist visas

The arrest was made on October 15 in a hotel along Salinas Drive, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

NBI 7 regional director Renan Oliva said that the the arrest was made on the request for an investigation by the US Embassy.

Three government documents of passport, driver’s license, and NBI clearance were found to have been forged and remain among the requirements to apply for a work visa in the US.

READ ON: Four foreigners bound for Canada arrested in NAIA for fake documents

Dablo pretended to be Sheny Mae Tenebroso Liza, a resident of Barili town, Cebu.

Liza’s father is a US green card holder working in a bakery in the US. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Filipino-American accused of murdering wife

5 mins ago

PH hopes Taiwan may lift entry curbs for Filipinos amid rise in job demands

19 mins ago

Duterte thanks Saudi Arabia for COVID-19 vaccination, repatriation of Filipinos

22 mins ago

Atienza tells Bongbong: “You are no longer a millennial”

37 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button