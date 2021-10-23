Filipina jailed for using forged documents for US visa

A 22-year-old woman from the Philippines has been imprisoned for using forging documents for getting a US visa.

Raven Gay Sinandote Dablo, from Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City, southern Cebu, landed in jail for using fake documents. The agents of the National Bureau of Investigation-Central Visayas (NBI 7) arrested Dablo as she was caught using fake documents to apply for a work visa in the US Embassy in Manila.

The arrest was made on October 15 in a hotel along Salinas Drive, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

NBI 7 regional director Renan Oliva said that the the arrest was made on the request for an investigation by the US Embassy.

Three government documents of passport, driver’s license, and NBI clearance were found to have been forged and remain among the requirements to apply for a work visa in the US.

Dablo pretended to be Sheny Mae Tenebroso Liza, a resident of Barili town, Cebu.

Liza’s father is a US green card holder working in a bakery in the US. (AW)