WATCH: Newly-wed couple receives money cape worth P1.6-M

MANILA, Philippines — Netizens could only utter the famous indirect jargon “Sana all” upon seeing the money cape received by a newly-wed couple in Quezon province. 

The money cape had a staggering amount of PHP1.6 million.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, it can be seen that a money cape—or a cape made out of money attached to one another—is being taken out of a luggage to be worn by the bride and groom. 

“Grabe, nakakaloka naman! Magkano kaya yan?” the emcee of the wedding said. 

The wedding cape was then worn by the bride and the groom for a dance. 

The money cape apparently was a gift from the bride’s grandmother.

The video now has over 28,000 reactions and more than 60,000 shares. 

“Mapapasana all ka na lang talaga,” one netizen said. 

