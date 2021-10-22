Latest News

WATCH: Ain Dubai opens with incredible light and fireworks show

The world’s largest and tallest observation wheel has opened in Dubai, adding another attraction that residents and tourists alike can visit in the emirate.

Many watched as fireworks lit up the sky at the opening of Ain Dubai.

Lights likewise covered the observation cabins that offers visitors a 360-degree view of Dubai.

The 48 passenger cabins that circle the enormous circumference of the wheel have the capacity to carry more than 1,750 visitors at once.

A complete rotation of the wheel takes 38 minutes.

Ain Dubai was assembled using two of the world’s largest cranes, and the structure used 11,200 tonnes of steel in its construction, 33 percent more than the amount used to build the Eiffel Tower.

