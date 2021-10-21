POEA warns public vs. fake appointment forms

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) warned Thursday the public against scrupulous individuals selling fake appointment forms for documents of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

The POEA said there have been applicants presenting fake appointment forms who later said they bought them from employees of recruitment agencies or from computer shops.

“Kadalasan, pinapalitan ang petsa ng appointment o ang pangalan ng orihinal na may hawak nito,” the POEA said in a Facebook post.

The POEA said appointment forms can be obtained through POEA’s website at ofwrecords.poea.gov.ph.

“Binabalaan din ng POEA na mananagot sa batas ang sinumang mapatunayang gumagawa ng mga fake o nagpapalsipika ng mga opisyal na dokumento ng gobyerno,” the POEA said.