Carlos Yulo advances to World Gymnastics Finals 

Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo is in top shape to defend his title and win additional medals in the 50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.

Yulo scored a near perfect score of 15.166 in the qualification round of his pet floor event anchored on 6.600 in difficulty and 8.566 in execution to take over the top spot and grab a chance to retain the title he won in 2019.

Yulo also topped the parallel bars after he registered a 15.566 finish.

The finals for the floor exercise will be on October 23. The vault and parallel bars finals are set on October 24.

Yulo is hoping to make a comeback after his disappointing performance in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.