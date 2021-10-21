Latest NewsLifestyleSports

Carlos Yulo advances to World Gymnastics Finals 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

FIG @Twitter

Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo is in top shape to defend his title and win additional medals in the 50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.

Yulo scored a near perfect score of 15.166 in the qualification round of his pet floor event anchored on 6.600 in difficulty and 8.566 in execution to take over the top spot and grab a chance to retain the title he won in 2019.

Yulo also topped the parallel bars after he registered a 15.566 finish.

The finals for the floor exercise will be on October 23. The vault and parallel bars finals are set on October 24.

Yulo is hoping to make a comeback after his disappointing performance in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Two Dubai-bound OFWs intercepted in NAIA

2 hours ago

All PH cemeteries closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2

2 hours ago

UK, PH ink deal to safeguard rights of Filipino health workers

2 hours ago

Over 3,000 children receive COVID-19 jabs in PH

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button