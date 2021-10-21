Latest News

All PH cemeteries closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

All cemeteries in the country will be closed from October 29 to November 2, with the public only allowed to visit their departed loved ones before or after the said time frame. 

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said this is part of government measures to avoid mass gatherings—with the influx of people visiting their departed loved ones particularly on November 1—which could lead to the spread of COVID-19. 

Local government units (LGUs) are directed to implement venue capacity and schedules to avoid huge numbers of visitors going to the cemetery at the same time. 

Año said venues should be limited to 30 percent visitor capacity and the public must follow minimum health protocols.

This marks the second All Saints’ and All Souls Days—more commonly known to Filipinos as “Undas”—that cemeteries are closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“Our compatriots can visit the said places any day except for these dates,” Año said. 

