Abu Dhabi to host FIFA World Cup in early 2022

The UAE will host the FIFA Club World Cup early in 2022.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has made the announcement. 

The tournament of champions of the six continental confederations and top team of the host nation was cancelled in Japan, which however pulled out as host due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UAE capital has hosted the Club World Cup four times earlier in 2009, 2010, 2017 and 2018.

Gianni Infantino confirmed the event would be held in Abu Dhabi in early 2022 at the FIFA council meeting in Zurich. Exact dates are still to be confirmed.

Among some top names the Club World Cup will feature European Champions, Chelsea; African Champions, Al Ahly; Jazira, the host nation’s league champion, who captured last season’s Arabian Gulf League, and other continental club champions.

 

