ICA launches facial recognition feature for easy services in UAE

The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has launched a service to verify the personal identity of individuals using the facial recognition feature.

This has been enabled through the upgraded version of the Digital Certification Portal for government and private institutions.

The new facility will replace the Emirates ID as a proof of identification and the upgraded technology will do the validation of one’s face and store it in the database after facial bio metrics are captured.

Majed Alblooshi, head of digital services section, ICA said the facial recognition will allow easy identification of individuals within three seconds and the service will be available for Emirates ID holders who are 15 years of age and above.

Those holding an Emirates ID can register for the service from a customer service station, smart apps or self-service machines. After the facial biometric is registered, the user will receive a One Time Password (OTP) for confirmation of his identity which will replace the physical Emirates ID for confirmation of one’s identity.

The UAE nationals will also have an option for a family book.

This is expected to ease operations in banking, healthcare and various businesses. (AW)