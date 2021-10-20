Gordon tells trolls to find more decent jobs

Senator Richard Gordon slams online trolls and said that they should find a decent job.

Gordon made the statement during the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on the anomalies in the COVID-19 funds.

RELATED STORY: Amid feud with Gordon, Duterte tells public to vote for new faces

“’Shoutout po sa mga trolls na nanonood at nagrereview ng mga script nila. Alam po naming hanapbuhay niyo iyan at ginagawa nyo po iyan para kumita para inyong mga mahal sa buhay, pero sana po ay magbagong buhay na po kayo ,” Gordon said.

“Marami pong trabahong marangal,” Gordon added.

The senator also thanked groups who have expressed their support to the ongoing probe amid President Rodrigo Duterte’s distraction.

READ ON: Gordon: Duterte ‘not a President the Filipino people can respect’

“Hinihikayat po natin ang lahat, upang malaman ang katotohanan at mapanagot ang mga may kasalanan, at maibalik ang perang nawaldas at ninakaw ng mga mandarambong.” he said.

“I am overwhelmed by the statements and expressions of support by the many medical societies and disciplines. With your help and vigilance, I can assure you of our part in order to exact accountability among the public officials,” Gordon added. (TDT)