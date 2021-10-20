Free public parking in Dubai on Prophet’s birthday this October 21

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has offered free parking in Dubai on October 21 on the occasion of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Barring multi-level parking terminals, public parking in the Emirate will be free on Thursday. The authorities have also announced revised service timings for customer happiness centers, public buses, metro, tram and marine transport.

Service provider centres

The service provider centres and customer happiness centres will remain closed on Thursday. While the former will resume duty on Saturday, October 23, customer happiness centers will become operational on Sunday, October 24.

However, the Smart Customer Happiness Centres at Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Manara, Al Kafaf, Al Tawar, and RTA Head Office will continue to offer services 24/7 as usual.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi announces free parking for Prophet’s holiday on October 21

Dubai Metro, Tram

The Dubai Tram will run its service from 6:00 am to 1:00 am and Metro will run on both the Red and Green Lines from 5:00 am to 1:00 am

Bus services

There will be no change in the Expo2020 Free Bus Rider service from Dubai and other Emirates. The schedule of public buses will be as follows: Main Stations, including Gold Souq Station, from 4:50 am to 1:22 am (of the following day), and Al-Ghubaiba Station from 4:13 am to 12:57 am (of the following day).

At Substations, including Satwa Station, the service will run from 4:57 am to 11:00 pm except for Route C01, which will be operating around the clock.

Al-Qusais Bus Station will be in service from 4:50 am to 12:04 am (of the following day), Al Quoz Industrial Station from 5:30 am to 11:30 pm, and Jebel Ali Station from 4:58 am to 12:15 am (of the following day).

The Metro Link Bus Service at Centre Point, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail, and Etisalat will run during the holiday from 5:00 am to 2:15 am (of the following day).

READ ON: Sharjah announces free public parking on selected areas for Prophet’s birthday

The Inter-city bus and commercial coaches will operate during the holiday as follows:

Sub Stations, such as Al Ghubaiba, from 6:40 am to 10:20 pm, Union Square from 4:25 am to 12:15 am (of the following day), Etisalat Metro Station from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm, Abu Hail Metro Station from 6:30 am to 10:35 pm, and Hatta Station from 5:30 am to 9:30 pm. The timing of External Stations will be as follows: Al Jubail Station at Sharjah from 5:30 am to 11:15 pm, and Ajman Station from 4:30 am to 11:00 pm.

Marine transport

The Marine transport service will operate on Thursday as per the following schedule: The Water Bus will operate at Dubai Marina BM1, Marina Mall, and Marina Walk stations from 12:00 pm (noon) up to 12:00 am (midnight). At Marina Promenade, Marina Mall, Marina Terrace, and Marina Walk stations, the service will be run from 2:00 pm to 10:45 pm.

Traditional Abra will operate during the holiday at Dubai Creek Stations as follows: Dubai Old Souq – Baniyas CR3 from 10:00 am to 11:50 pm, Al Fahidi – Al Sabkha CR4 and Al Fahidi- Old Deira Souq CR5 from 10:00 am to 11:45 pm, Baniyas – Al Seef CR6 from 10:00 am to 12:20 am (of the following day), Dubai Old Souq – Al Fahidi – Al Seef CR7 from 3:15 pm to 11:05 pm, Al Jaddaf – Dubai Festival City BM2 from 8:00 am to 11:50 pm, Dubai Festival City – Dubai Creek Harbour CR9 from 2:00 pm to 9:55 pm, and the tourist services from the Sheikh Zayed Road Station TR6 from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

The Ferry will run service during the holiday on the line Al Ghubaiba- Dubai Water Canal- Marina Mall FR1 at 1:00 pm and 6:00pm. The Ferry tourist service will run from Al Ghubaiba FR3 at 4:30 pm, and the tourist service from Marina FR4 will run at 11:30 am and 4:30 pm. The Water Taxi will operate on demand from 12:00pm (noon) to 8:00pm. (AW)