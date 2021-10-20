Cebu governor wants IATF to scrap “color-coding” scheme on countries

Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia is urging the Inter Agency Task Force for Emerging and Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to scrap the so-called color coring scheme on countries which determine the length of quarantine of returning overseas Filipinos.

Garcia reiterated that President Rodrigo Duterte even said that the quarantine period for all vaccinated returning Filipinos should be shortened.

Garcia also questioned the IATF basis for color coding the countries.

She said the United States which has the most number of vaccinated individuals, and with the most number of vaccines, was not included in the “green list”.

”How they arrive at coloring these countries as green escapes my sense of logic and strangely enough, the US, which has the most number of vaccinated individuals, when because there is the drive to produce vaccines and you have the most number of vaccines being produced in the US, they did not list the US under the green country category,” Garcia said.

“Please find your humanity somewhere in there beyond the power tripping. Remember that our ROFs and OFWs are Filipinos too. They have families too. And many of them are not coming home for a grand vacation. They are coming home for urgent reasons,” Garcia told reporters. (TDT)