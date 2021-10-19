Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Woman sentenced to jail, AED 20,000 fine due to possession of drugs in Dubai

A woman in Dubai was sentenced to 5 years in prison and fined AED 20,000 after authorities recovered prohibited drugs from her.

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced the woman after a police case was filed against her last July.

Authorities found methamphetamine at her home after they received an anonymous tip.

The police had received information that the woman used narcotic drugs and possessed a good quantity of it inside her home in the Al Rigga area.

When she spoke, she showed signs of drug abuse.

During a search at her home, a transparent plastic bag containing a crystalline substance weighing 70 grams of the narcotic methamphetamine was recovered. (AW)

