UAE fourth-best country worldwide to live and work in – report

The UAE is the fourth-best country in the world to live and work as an accelerated COVID-19 vaccine campaign and a rebounding economy attracts more foreign workers to the country, a new study has pointed out.

The Gulf country has jumped 10 places in HSBC’s 14th annual Expat Explorer study, which polled more than 20,000 people who live and work abroad in 46 countries between March and May 2021.

Qatar and Bahrain were the other two Gulf countries that were listed among the top 10 best places to live and work.

Switzerland was ranked the best country to work and live globally, while Australia and New Zealand took second and third place, respectively.

About 82 per cent of residents surveyed in the UAE feel optimistic that life will be more stable and return to normal in the next 12 months despite the global pandemic, according to HSBC.

In comparison, only 35 per cent of respondents on average globally were optimistic about life returning to normal in the next 12 months, the survey found.

Fifty-three per cent of UAE respondents also expect an increase in their income and 57 per cent are confident of a better work-life balance over the next year, HSBC said.

Optimism levels were at their highest in Taiwan, with 85 per cent of respondents feeling hopeful. This was followed by Australia, New Zealand and Vietnam.

“The UAE being billed among the top five best places to live and work globally is inspiring and a clear indication of the huge potential that drives this country’s economy,” said Abdulfattah Sharaf, chief executive of HSBC UAE and head of international.

“The connectivity of the economy combined with the scale of its vision has transformed it from a small fishing and pearling port in the 1940s into a global trade, logistics, shipping, aviation, business and finance hub today. The country’s focus on innovation, infrastructure, quality of life, diversity and inclusion have made it the destination of choice for businesses and professionals looking to grow and prosper,” he added. (AW)