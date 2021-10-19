Successful COVID-19 handling places UAE’s nation brand ranking higher than US, UK

Successful COVID-19 handling has helped the UAE to rank as a better brand than the US and UK.

The UAE has been named the world’s 11th strongest nation brand and has surpassed the countries of US, UK, Japan, and France, among others.

As per the Brand Finance’s Nation Brands 2021 report, the handling of COVID-19 and achievements like undertaking an Emirates Mars Mission has improved perception about the country worldwide.

The UAE has jumped three spots since last year after a 2.5-point increase in its Brand Strength Index (BSI) score to 79.1 out of 100.

The UAE has fared better in nation brand strength and challenges the Western dominance. This comes as the country is celebrating its Golden Jubilee year.

Andrew Campbell, managing director, Brand Finance Middle East, said the achievement came as the UAE launched several initiatives like the Emirates Mars Mission and by hosting the world for 182 days at Expo 2020.

New coronavirus cases have also dropped below 100 on Sunday making the UAE has been one of the world’s very few nations to win the battle against the pandemic.

The UAE also remains the strongest brand in the Middle East and North Africa region and globally, Switzerland was ranked the world’s strongest brand, followed by Canada, Netherlands, Singapore, Germany, Australia, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and New Zealand.

UK, US, Japan and France dropped from the top 10 strongest nation brands ranking. The UK fell from 2nd to 14th, France from 9th to 16th, Japan from 7th to 15th and the US from 4th to 17th. (AW)