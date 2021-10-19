Manny Pacquiao to file cyberlibel case vs former chief of staff

Senator and presidential aspirant Manny Pacquiao is mulling to file cyber libel charges against his former chief of staff Jayke Joson.

Joson accused Pacquiao of breach of contract and getting away with millions of money for a fight that did not materialize.

Joson said that Pacquiao received Php100 million from Paradigm Sports and P65 million from Joson and business manager Arnold Vegafria.

The money came from a supposed advance from Pacquiao’s fight with UFC star Conor McGregor.

Pacquiao’s legal counsel Nikki de Vega denies the accusations of Joson.

“We categorically deny. Ito po ay likhang isip at hindi po ito totoo. Walang legal personality si Jake Joson sa larangan ng boxing… Nagtataka kami kung saan nanggagaling ang ganung sinasabi,” De Vega said.

The camp of Pacquiao denied that Joson was involved in his legal contracts.

“Hindi po totoo na siya ay business manager. At most is nakasama at kaibigan,” the lawyer added.

The two have known each other since 2004 but the Paradigm agreement was the root of their falling out.

“Kapag mali kay Sen. Manny, mali yun, kahit matagal ka nang kakilala. Kapag may mali, may katiwalian ka nang ginagawa… hindi po uubra kay Sen. Manny kahit na matagal na ang kanilang pinagsamahan,” De Vega said.

The Pacquiao camp will also file estafa and syndicated estafa against Joson. (TDT)