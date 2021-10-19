KNOW THE LAW: Is it possible to lift my immigration ban to UAE?

Dear TFT,

I was working with a company in Dubai. For some reason, I was handed down an immigration ban in 2019 and was forced to head back home to the Philippines. However, I am not sure if my ban was permanent or just for one year. Is there any way for me to check on this? If my ban is permanent, is it possible it lifted?

Answer:

The details of the immigration ban can be checked with the relevant department.

However, if you are banned by the Immigration department due to any kind of violation of UAE law, then you should contact the immigration department to verify it.

If you are outside the UAE, then you can check with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) by calling on +971 4 313 9999.

To get the ban removed you can file a mercy petition through the holder of your authorized Power of Attorney.

The application should mention the grounds for the removal of the ban to avoid it from being rejected. (NM)