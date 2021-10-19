Expo 2020 Dubai offers ticket upgrades with lower prices – here’s how

Visitors holding one day tickets as well as the limited October Pass for Expo 2020 now have the option to upgrade their entry tickets with discounted prices.

A one-day ticket can be upgraded to “multiple entry” for AED 75 for daily ticket holders, and to the seasonal ticket at AED 225.

Meanwhile, holders of the October pass can upgrade their tickets to a ‘Season Pass’ for only AED 150.

RELATED STORY: Over 700,000 ticketed visits issued in second week of Expo 2020 Dubai

These special discounted prices can only be availed until November 6. Ticket holders can upgrade their tickets only at ticket counters at the event site.

Expo 2020 Dubai has witnessed a total of 771,000 visits from ticket holders since its start on October 1.

A weekly growth of 12% has been reported which testifies to the wide interest in the global event.

READ ON: WATCH: Play ‘Squid Game’ at Expo 2020 Dubai!

Vice-President of Communications at Expo 2020 Dubai, Shauna McGee, said that the visitor numbers to Expo 2020 Dubai were a “great achievement, especially since many international markets are still under travel restrictions.”

She said that half of the visitors hold seasonal tickets as 100,000 visited Expo 2020 Dubai more than twice, and about 35,000 came more than 3 times.

McGee said that the number of visitors to the virtual Expo 2020 Dubai increased to 9.3 million visits, an increase of 1.5 million visits compared to last week. (AW)